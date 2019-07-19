Serious heat fuels severe weather this evening

The hottest day of the year will develop later today. High heat and humidity will combine to make sweltering conditions with heat indices in the triple digits.

It’s very important to take these types of days seriously because our northern climate bodies are just not used to this type of stress.

Below is a map showing that a HEAT ADVISORY is in effect for most of NE WI. This means prolonged exposure to heat indices of 100 degrees or higher could lead to heat illnesses.

The threat for heat stroke and heat related illnesses is very real and if you are not hydrated and in a cool spot, your body temperature can quickly rise and turn bad quickly.

Now onto the severe weather threat for later Friday evening. The Storm Prediction Center in Norman, OK has upgraded much of WI into a MODERATE or ENHANCED risk of severe weather.

A storm system moving east from South Dakota will help bring the lift needed to develop strong and potentially damaging thunderstorms to northern and NE Wisconsin Friday evening.

The 6 PM to 11 PM appears the be the best shot at having strong to severe storms affect our area.

ALL TYPES OF SEVERE WEATHER WILL BE POSSIBLE so have multiple ways to get severe weather warnings and plan now where your safe spot will be if you have plans to be away from you home.

-Chief Meteorologist Luke Sampe