Settling for Silver: Notre Dame’s title bid falls just short

The Notre Dame girls soccer team had a season to remember with another trip to state but the Tritons were outmatched by Whitefish Bay in the Division 2 championship game.

MILWAUKEE, Wis: (WFRV) – The Notre Dame girls soccer team had a season to remember with another trip to state but the Tritons were outmatched by Whitefish Bay in the Division 2 championship game, losing 7-0. The Tritons were outshot by a staggering 31-3 margin with 14 of those on-goal for the Blue Dukes.

This is Whitefish Bay’s 9th state championship. The Tritons have been State runners-up five times, winning a championship in 2018.

To get to the D-2 championship Notre Dame had to beat the defending state champs from Oregon High School. The Tritons would strike first in the 36th minute with a Maggie Thillman strike that gave them a 1-0 lead at halftime. Oregon would tie it up in the 2nd half but then storms and lightning rolled into the Milwaukee area causing a two hour delay. The game went to overtime and Georgia Gregoire buried the game winning goal en route to a 2-1 victory. The Tritons finish the season 17-3-1.

Adding another layer to the two-games-in-one-day championship format, Notre Dame had to fight through three weather delays in a five-hour match to win the state semifinal – no doubt a factor against a fresher team in the state final.

“I mean we started at 10 and ended at 3,” Gregoire said. “It was a long journey, it was frustrating for sure, but everyone goes through it, they had to play a game, we have to play a game, everyone’s gotta do it.”

“You know the way it happened wasn’t amazing but they finished the job, got to the state final and the cards didn’t fall in our way,” head coach Nick Browne said.

The seniors had a chance to bookend their careers with state championships as freshmen and seniors, but after running into a buzzsaw in the title game, the Tritons can reflect on a special season – even though it ended in silver instead of gold.

“We’ve gone through a lot especially with not having our season last year,” senior Lucy Quidzinski said, “so it’s pretty special to come out on this field again and win a silver ball.”

“We’re a special group,” Gregoire said. “We all have this amazing chemistry, we’ve known each other for forever. It means the world, I mean to end it with silver is better than anything.”