More strong storms today, flash flooding still a concern

After a wild evening of weather in northeast Wisconsin, we are not completely out of the woods.

Here’s a link to Wisconsin Public Service’s power outage map.

Here’s a link to WE Energies’ power outage map.

Most of the Fox Valley and east-central Wisconsin is under a FLASH FLOOD WATCH. This means we have to be alert for any additional storms that could bring heavy rainfall resulting in flooding of streets and yards.

All the counties shaded in GREEN are under a FLASH FLOOD WATCH until 10 PM Saturday evening.

Flash flood watch is in effect until 10 PM Saturday. 1-3″ rainfall rates with storms could result in flooding of street and yards



We are expecting several round of showers and storms today but unlike Friday, we are not in the bullseye for the worst of the severe weather.

Here’s a map courtesy of the Storm Prediction Center on the where the highest severe weather risk will be Saturday.

As you can see, areas from highway 23 and south will be under the gun for severe storms later today. All types of severe weather will be possible, including an isolated tornado.

Stay with Storm Team 5 for the latest on our flooding potential later today.

Chief Meteorologist Luke Sampe