Severe thunderstorms possible into the evening

From the Storm Team 5 Weather Center…

Setup: A cold front moving in from the northwest will slide through hot and muggy air, triggering storms across northeast Wisconsin.

Timing: from NOW until 8pm.

Where: The storms will fire first in the northern end of the state, moving southward to Green Bay, the Fox Cities, and the Lake Michigan Shoreline through the evening.

Risks: Thunderstorms will bring the chance for large hail, damaging wind gusts, and torrential rainfall.

Stay alerted with the latest updates by downloading the FREE Storm Team 5 Weather App.

Get it for Android here. Get it for Apple here.

