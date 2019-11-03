Shawano Police asking for help in identifying man going through vehicles

SHAWANO, Wis. (WFRV) — The Shawano Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying people breaking into vehicles and stealing various items.

Police say the amount of suspects involved are unknown.

They also say several vehicles have been stolen.

Authorities are asking the public to call the Shawano Police Department at (715) 524-4545 if they recognize the man in these pictures.

They are also reminding residents to keep their vehicles, homes and garages locked and to help spread the word.