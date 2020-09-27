Sheboygan police search for armed robber

On Saturday, September 26, 2020, at approximately 5:00pm, the Sheboygan Police Department responded to the report of an armed robbery at Minit Mart, 1006 Geele Ave. The suspect in this incident is unknown and remains at large.



Upon arrival, officers learned that the suspect approached the clerk/register area to make a purchase. The male produced an object that was believed to be a weapon and demanded cash from the register. He fled the business with an undisclosed amount of currency. There were no injuries reported.



Anyone having information about this crime or any other crime is encouraged to contact the Sheboygan Police Department. You may also submit an anonymous tip to Sheboygan Countywide Crime Stoppers via website at www.cuffthem.com or by calling 1-877-CUF-THEM.



Officers have not located this suspect and the investigation is active.



Suspect is described as follows:



Sex: Male

Race: Black

Suspected Age Range: Late Teens to Mid-Late 20’s

Height: 5’8” to 5”10”

Weight/Build: Average build/body size

Clothing: Dark gray shoes, light gray sweatpants, black t-shirt with “Black Panther” in white letters and picture, dark blue/black baseball cap with red brim and white lettering on the front/rear panels, red face mask