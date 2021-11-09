Shooting incident leads to one arrested on Green Bay’s east side

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV)- Green Bay Police, along with SWAT units, responded to calls of gunshots at St. George Street and University Avenue on Tuesday, November 9.

Law Enforcement were on scene around 2:30 p.m. which would eventually lead to a stand-off between Authorities and a suspect.

The stand-off was placed near St. George Street and Harvey Street, according to Officials. The stand-off then led to one person being arrested, believed to be related to the shooting incident. Police would not release a name nor charges at this time.

GBPD told Local Five that they are currently investigating local hospitals and medical centers for any individuals who came in with gunshot wounds, who could potentially be involved.

photos were taken on scene by Local Five’s Eric Richards

Authorities wanted to let the community know that they believe the public is now safe following this situation on the east side.

No other information has been released at this time. Authorities said they would release more information at a later time. Local Five will update this story when new details emerge.