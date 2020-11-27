Shoppers turn out to Green Bay Best Buy for Black Friday deals

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – It’s the one shopping day of the year that everyone seems to go all out for.

Black Friday is here and Best Buy will surely be a hot destination for shoppers to get some good deals. A number of shoppers were in the Black Friday spirit at the Best Buy off Oneida Street. Doors opened at about five o’clock this morning, with some shoppers lining up outside the store.

Plenty is being done around the store to ensure customer safety. Stores will continue to follow all health and safety guidelines and limit the number of customers inside at a given time to comply with CDC-recommended guidelines. In almost all stores- while customers are still welcome- they have transitioned all store pickup orders to curbside pickup orders.

The idea is to help reduce the number of people in stores who need to pick up their orders and will allow more customers inside who want to shop or talk to an expert. Stickers have been placed on the floor of stores- as well as outside- to indicate social distancing guidelines.

Customers and employees are required to wear face coverings. Face coverings will be supplied if customers don’t have one. There was a line of customers outside before the store opened. For some, it was a way to get their hands on some pretty enticing deals.

Curbside pickup is now available before and after store hours to give customers more opportunities to safely get their orders.