WATCH: Officials release more information on school shooting in Waukesha

UPDATE: All students reported safe in Waukesha South High School shooting, suspect in custody

WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS 58) — The School District of Waukesha has confirmed shots were fired inside Waukesha South High School on Monday, Dec. 2.

Waukesha police confirm a suspect is in custody and the scene is stabilized.

In a post on social media, police say the shooting was an isolated incident and that officers are not searching for any other person of interest.

According to Local 5 sister station CBS58 in Milwaukee, classes have been dismissed for the day and students are being allowed to leave with their parents.

CBS58 obtained a letter from the school district sent to parents:

December 2, 2019

Dear Parents and Guardians,

Today at approximately 10:00am we went into a lockdown. The students and the staff responded quickly as all students were cleared from the hallway and in a locked classroom out of sight. All the students were put into lockdown due to the School Resource Officer (SRO) getting information that a student had a gun.The SRO responded immediately to the situation and got the situation contained in one location. At the same time, as the building was put into a lockdown the Waukesha Police Department responded quickly to the building and the situation. They immediately went to the classroom the student that was suspected to have a gun. The situation was contained to this location and all the students were safe.

Due to this event the students are going to be dismissed early. The dismissal time will at 11:15am.

Again we appreciate all the quick response by the staff and students. The safety and security of all students and staff are a top priority. I will be providing follow-up information later today as I know more information.

Sincerely,

Kevin Kitslaar

This is an isolated incident. We are not seeking anybody else we have no other persons of interest. We are in the investigative stage right now as the scene is stabilized — WaukeshaPD (@WaukeshaPD) December 2, 2019

The building is safe and secure. The suspect is in custody — WaukeshaPD (@WaukeshaPD) December 2, 2019

This is a developing story. We will continue to update on air and online more details are released.