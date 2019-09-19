Showers and storms linger through the weekend

Showers and storms early THIS afternoon will have the potential to produce some heavy rain across the area. The showers and storms will become more isolated into the mid-afternoon under mostly cloudy skies. It will be another mild and muggy day with highs in the mid to upper 70s with a south wind at 5-15 mph.

Skies will remain mostly cloudy tonight with a few rain showers possible. If we see some breaks in the clouds there could be areas of fog that develop late tonight and into early Friday morning. Lows tonight will be in the lower 60s.

Isolated showers or storms will be possible on Friday with temperatures reaching into the upper 70s to lower 80s.

Another chance for showers and storms return late Saturday and into the day on Sunday. Highs on Saturday will be in the mid to upper 70s with those temperatures dropping to the lower 70s by Sunday.

The first day of fall is on Monday and we will see plenty of sun with seasonal temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s.