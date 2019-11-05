Update: Donna Severson found safe, Silver Alert canceled

TUESDAY 11/5/19 3:46 p.m.

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) — Appleton Police say a missing Appleton woman has been found safe.

A Silver Alert was issued Tuesday morning after 72-year-old Donna Severson reportedly left her home between 2:30 p.m. Monday and 2 a.m. Tuesday.

Silver Alert issued for Appleton woman

TUESDAY 11/5/19 8:53 a.m.

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) — Police are searching for a missing Appleton woman, Donna Mae Severson, 72.

According to police, she possibly left her home on W. Pershing St. sometime between 2:30 Monday afternoon and 2:00 a.m. Tuesday morning. She was last seen wearing jeans, a blue sweatshirt, a brown jacket, and white tennis shoes. Police believe she is traveling on foot.

Severson is around 5’6″ and 140 pounds. She is a white woman with brown eyes and medium length red/grey hair.

Police say Severson had one other significant wandering incident in 2017, where she left Appleton and was later located in Larsen, WI.

Anyone with information on Severson’s whereabouts should contact Appleton Police.