Silver Alert issued for elderly Dane County couple

DANE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) — A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a Dane County elderly couple who went missing Thanksgiving Day.

At 3 p.m. Thursday, Donald and Colleen Soper left a family gathering in the Town of Black Earth in a black 2008 Dodge Caliber with Wisconsin plates numbered PC 327FXX (vehicle’s likeness pictured below).

Donald had planned to take Colleen for a short drive before returning her to an assisted living facility in the Village of Cross Plains and then returning to his home in the Town of West Port.

Colleen has been diagnosed with dementia and Donald is reportedly an insulin-dependent diabetic who can become disoriented when his blood sugar is not properly managed.

There is a GPS tracker on their vehicle, but it does not appear to be working as of 7:30 p.m. Thursday night.

Donald, 87, is described as 6’01”, 196 lbs with grey/blond short hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a black leather jacket. Colleen, 87, was last seen wearing a red leather jacket.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to contact the Dane County Sheriff’s Office at 608-284-6100