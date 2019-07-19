Suamico woman found safe, Silver Alert cancelled

UPDATE: The Silver Alert for Susan Gritt has been cancelled, she’s been found safe.

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) The Brown County Sheriff’s Office needs your help in finding a missing woman.

Susan Gritt, 81, of Suamico was last seen driving in Green Bay around 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, and has not been seen since.

She’s described as white, short and straight gray hair with hazel eyes, about 5’6″ and weighing 135 pounds. She also walks with a cane.

Her vehicle is described as a red 2008 Chevy Impala with Wisconsin plate number 723-TCD.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Brown County Sheriff’s Office.

