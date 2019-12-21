UPDATE: Nancy R. Hansen found safe

SATURDAY, 12/21/2019 4:56 p.m.

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oshkosh Police Department says 73-year-old Nancy R. Hansen was found safe.

SATURDAY, 12/21/2019 4:14 p.m.

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oshkosh Police Department is currently searching for a missing person who has dementia.

A Silver Alert was issued Saturday at 3:30 p.m. for 73-year-old Nancy R. Hansen.

She is 5 feet, 6 inches and weighs 130 pounds. Nancy has blonde hair and green eyes.

Nancy was wearing a black jacket with no markings, a black winter style hat, blue jeans and tan shoes.

Officials say around 1:15 p.m., they responded to the 700 block of Prospect for the report of a 73-year-old woman with dementia who had left in a vehicle.

Police checked several potential locations, but were unable to locate her. The Wisconsin Department of Justice was contacted and a Silver Alert was issued.

Officials believe she left in a vehicle. It is a 2001 tan Chevrolet Malibu with Wisconsin plates 47340DS (disabled plates). Her potential destination is unknown at this time.

If anybody has any information regarding this incident, they are encouraged to contact the Oshkosh Police Department at 920-236-5700 or 911 in their local jurisdiction.

If you have information about this incident, but wish to remain anonymous, please contact the Winnebago County Crime Stoppers at (920) 231-8477; or add the free P3 App to your Apple or Android phone and add a tip; or go to www.winnebagocrimestoppers.org to submit a text tip. If your tip leads to an arrest, you may be eligible for a cash reward.