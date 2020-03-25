Sister Bay restaurant use gift cards to help employees

1  of  68
Closings
Alleluia Lutheran Church-Greenleaf Amazing Grace Lutheran Church-GB Appleton Public Library Ascend Service Inc.-Manitowoc Bethany Lutheran Church- Manitowoc Bethel Lutheran Church-Green Valley Bridge of Green Bay Brown County Historical Society Brown County Library-Ashwaubenon Brown County Library-Bookmobile Brown County Library-Central Branch Brown County Library-Denmark Brown County Library-East Brown County Library-Kress Brown County Library-Pulaski Brown County Library-Southwest Brown County Library-Weyers-Hilliard Brown County Library-Wrightstown Christ the King Lutheran Church-Sherwood Christ The King Lutheran-Combined Locks Community Congregational Church-Kewaunee De Pere Christian Outreach-Thrift Store Divine Savior Lutheran Church-Fond du la Emanuel Lutheran Church - New London Emmaus Lutheran Church-Poy Sippi First Congregational UCC - Appleton First United Methodist - Appleton Fox Valley Technical College Gloria Dei Lutheran - Neenah Grace Lutheran Church - Oconto Falls Grace Lutheran Church-Winchester Greater GB Habitat for Humanity Green Bay Public and Private Schools Immanuel Lutheran Zittau Fremont Incarnation Lutheran Church-GB KauKauna Public Library Loaves & Fishes of the Fox Valley Manitowoc Public Library Marinette Co. Elderly Services Marinette Merryman Head Start National Railroad Museum Neenah Public Library New Hope Center - Chilton New View Industries-Gillett NPM Credit Union Oneida Head Start (All Locations) Oral Health Partnership Peace Evangelical and Reformed Church-Potter St. Bartholomew Lutheran-Brillion St. James Lutheran Church-Marinette St. James Lutheran Church-Shawano St. John Lutheran Church-Peshtigo St. John United Church of Christ-New Holstein St. John-St. James Lutheran - Reedsville St. Luke Lutheran Church-ELCA Sheboygan Falls St. Martin Lutheran Chuch-Chilton St. Peter Lutheran Church- Freedom Teamsters Local 662 - Green Bay The Trout Museum of Art Thompson Center on Lourdes Trinity Lutheran Church-Marinette Trinity Lutheran Church-Neenah Trinity Lutheran Church-New London Unison Credit Union - All Location UW Oshkosh Village of Bellevue Zion Lutheran Church-Wayside Zion United Methodist Church-Forest Junction

FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

NORTHWOODS REGIONAL NEWS: Florence County, Forest County, Langlade County, Marinette County, Menominee County, Menomonie County, Oconto County,  Shawano County

Sister Bay restaurant use gift cards to help employees

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SISTER BAY, Wis. (WFRV) Because of this ongoing health scare, customers aren’t allowed to dine-in, which has left a sour taste in restaurant industry.

But one Sister Bay restaurant has a unique way to care for their main ingredient.

The coronavirus led to the shut down of Chop restaurant’s dine in services.

Chop General Manager, Benjamin Ehlers says, “We were looking for a way to provide means for our employees, because we’re only operating take out and our employees kind of rely on that increase in business, during the summer, to continue to keep money coming in for their families.”

So Chop restaurant started an Employee Relief Program to help staff trying to survive the financial pandemic.

Ehlers says, “this is the time of year when things start to get busier for the business and our employees kind of rely on that increase in business.”

So the owners put $5,000 dollars of their money, plus all the money earned through gift card sales into this Employee Relief Program.

Employees are expected to receive $250 dollars every two weeks, because at Chop they’re more than just staff.

Ehlers says, “They’re like family to us. We don’t know what will hold for the short-term future of the business, but ultimately our employees are one of our most valuable assets.”

Chop employee, Mike Norman says, “I was relatively new to Sister Bay and it was one of the first restaurants I found and applied for and it worked out really well for me. It’s been a really rewarding experience.”

And when guests found out about the gift cards, their response was overwhelming

Ehlers says, “in just eight hours they matched our $5,000 dollar deposit and now they’ve raised $15,000 dollars.

The owners of Chop are unable to keep their sister restaurant Lure restaurant, but their employees will receive money through their Employee Relief Program.

Click on the link, if you’d like to purchase a gift card.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Olympics postponed until 2021

Thumbnail for the video titled "Olympics postponed until 2021"

UW-Oshkosh women's basketball still digesting a season cut short

Thumbnail for the video titled "UW-Oshkosh women's basketball still digesting a season cut short"

Drew Smith

Thumbnail for the video titled "Drew Smith"

Sam Dekker adapting to life in quarantine in Russia

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sam Dekker adapting to life in quarantine in Russia"

UW-Oshkosh women's basketball still digesting a season cut short

Thumbnail for the video titled "UW-Oshkosh women's basketball still digesting a season cut short"

3/14/20 High School Sports Xtra: Bay Port girls reflect on season

Thumbnail for the video titled "3/14/20 High School Sports Xtra: Bay Port girls reflect on season"