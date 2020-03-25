Sister Bay restaurant use gift cards to help employees

SISTER BAY, Wis. (WFRV) Because of this ongoing health scare, customers aren’t allowed to dine-in, which has left a sour taste in restaurant industry.

But one Sister Bay restaurant has a unique way to care for their main ingredient.

The coronavirus led to the shut down of Chop restaurant’s dine in services.

Chop General Manager, Benjamin Ehlers says, “We were looking for a way to provide means for our employees, because we’re only operating take out and our employees kind of rely on that increase in business, during the summer, to continue to keep money coming in for their families.”

So Chop restaurant started an Employee Relief Program to help staff trying to survive the financial pandemic.

Ehlers says, “this is the time of year when things start to get busier for the business and our employees kind of rely on that increase in business.”

So the owners put $5,000 dollars of their money, plus all the money earned through gift card sales into this Employee Relief Program.

Employees are expected to receive $250 dollars every two weeks, because at Chop they’re more than just staff.

Ehlers says, “They’re like family to us. We don’t know what will hold for the short-term future of the business, but ultimately our employees are one of our most valuable assets.”

Chop employee, Mike Norman says, “I was relatively new to Sister Bay and it was one of the first restaurants I found and applied for and it worked out really well for me. It’s been a really rewarding experience.”

And when guests found out about the gift cards, their response was overwhelming



Ehlers says, “in just eight hours they matched our $5,000 dollar deposit and now they’ve raised $15,000 dollars.



The owners of Chop are unable to keep their sister restaurant Lure restaurant, but their employees will receive money through their Employee Relief Program.

Click on the link, if you’d like to purchase a gift card.