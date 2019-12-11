Six people without a place to stay, one injured after Ashwaubenon fire

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) Six people are without a place to stay and one man suffered minor injuries, following a fire early Wednesday morning.

Ashwaubenon Public Safety says it happened around 12:51 a.m. at 2240 Early Street when they responded for a report of smoke coming from the residence. Officers on scene saw heavy smoke coming from the basement area.

Crews were able to put out the fire, but both the 2238 and 2240 residences on Early Street sustained fire and smoke damage.

Those displaced are being assisted by the Red Cross. The man who suffered minor injuries was trying to put out the fire, and received medical treatment at a local hospital.

The Brown County Fire Investigation Unit will be conducting the fire investigation to assist in determining the cause.

No other information is being released at this time.