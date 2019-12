Snow is expected in the forecast for some of the viewing area on Monday, leading to slippery travel conditions for your morning commute.

According to 511 Wisconsin, slippery stretches are being reported on U.S. 10. Ice covered roads are being reported on U.S. 8 and U.S. 141.

You can click here for an updated look at road conditions.

Please use caution, slow down and take your time while driving today!