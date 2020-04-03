Small businesses start turning in applications in Green Bay for “Paycheck Protection Program”

1  of  67
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) It is a day of hope for small businesses in our nation who have suffered so much in the coronavirus pandemic.  Friday applications could be submitted to banks for federally backed loans to help keep them afloat.

The coronavirus has forced millions of small businesses to close and their employees to be laid off.  Mike Vogel from Nicolet Bank says it’s the painful reality when a businesses’ revenues dry up.

“It has been real painful, I have one large local retailer that had to lay off everybody two weeks ago and it is heartbreaking,” said Vogel.

But Friday a $350 billion federal loan rescue plan called the “Paycheck Protection Program” started accepting applications at local banks like Nicolet, giving businesses and their employees new hope.

“We’ve already had around 300 requests with almost $80 million in loan requests,” Vogel said.

The loans are for businesses with 500 employees or less. They can get up to 2.5 times their total payroll and the loans can be forgiven if employees are kept working during the eight weeks after loans are made.

“The whole point is payroll, so 75 percent of these proceeds have to be used for payroll,” Vogel said. “It’s important that we find a way to get these people some income and unemployment is not in our best interests.

“Businesses are looking for opportunities for an influx in capital that they need right now,” said Josh Bernhardt with the Greater Green Bay Chamber.

Bernhardt says 85 percent of the group’s 1,200 members have fewer than 50 employees.

“These are companies that have certainly been feeling the impact of Covid-19,” Bernhardt said.

He believes the federal program will keep businesses going, while giving people paychecks.

“Because of this program there will be businesses that will be able to get over these trying times,” Bernhardt said.

“It’s to get money back on the streets as fast as possible,” Vogel said.

You can find information on how to apply at this link.

