Smokestack comes down at Georgia-Pacific Green Bay location

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — Georgia-Pacific’s Broadway Street Mill in Green Bay has taken down one of their smokestacks.

The 400-foot tall smokestack came down due to wanting to move away from and to start using natural gas.

Taking down the smokestack marks the end of a project that has lasted around two months.

According to Mike Kawleski, Public Affairs Manager for Georgia-Pacific, dismantling the stack took awhile due to unfavorable weather conditions.

“The crew that does this specialized work can’t work if it’s raining, if it’s windy, and if there is lightning within 20 miles. Well with this year’s weather, it’s limited us quite a bit.”

The one smokestack left at the mill is already using natural gas.

