SNC students pleased protests made a difference

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) — When news broke Friday morning that the St. Norbert College board of trustees had voted to renew President Brian Bruess’ contract, students were pleased to hear that their efforts had made a difference.

“It honestly is just a testament to the power of a collective voice,” Jonathan Cone, a senior at the college said.

It’s been less than a month since President Bruess announced that he would not be returning after the end of the academic year.

“That sparked protests and demonstrations on campus,” Graeme Gallagher, an SNC senior explained, “and it kind of all just spiraled into what happened to be a giant, kind of, communal between students, faculty, and staff.”

Cone agreed that the campus came together in the days following the announcement.

“What was really amazing is that we had faculty and the staff of the school on our side,” he said, “and that just really gave a sense of validation to our concern.”

Junior Erika Ditzman described the past few weeks, “What I saw is chaos on campus. But it was a good chaos. It was something that was necessary for change, and something that really opened our eyes to the fact that we have a voice on campus.”

It’s a voice students hope to continue to make use of over the coming years.

“[It was] Just really good lessons for students,” Gallagher said, “even the newer students, that they can really make a movement and a change in this college if they want to.”

Details on the multi-year agreement have not yet been released.