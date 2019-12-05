Snow shovelers fill Lambeau Field in Green Bay to get stadium ready for Washington Redskins

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) Our most recent snowstorm left Lambeau Field full of snow and the Packers in need of snow shovelers. And as Kris Schuller reports hundreds turned out this morning to get the bowl ready for this weekend’s home game.

When Packer fans walk into Lambeau – it is usually to cheer on the team on a Gameday. But Wednesday fans like Tanner Karman turned out by the hundreds to push around a shovel and work up a good sweat.

“I love Lambeau Field, I love the Packers, I just love being here,” said Karman.

“I just wanted to do this, always did. Today I had the time and so I’m here. It is awesome,” said Terry Anschutz from Seymour.

They’re here making $12 per hour removing seven inches of snow ahead of Sunday’s game against the Washington Redskins. Snow left by a storm that rolled across northeast Wisconsin this past weekend. This is a tradition at Lambeau that has been going on for decades and when the team asks for help – fans come running.

“I had today off and I thought why not come out and help everybody and make the game happen on Sunday,” said Mindy Rutgers who drove down from Menominee, Michigan.

Snow is shoveled from the stands and placed on a slide, where it travels down to the field and is trucked outside. Packers Facilities Manager Todd Edlebeck says the process works thanks to all these temporary employees

“It’s amazing how quick, once we get everybody in and they start, they do a great job clearing it out,”said Edlebeck. “It just shows how great our fans are. The little extra money helps everybody and we couldn’t do it without the help we get from people off the street.”

People like Tanner Karman – so happy he came to help.

“Just seeing the community come out is great,” Karman said.

Edelbeck says the team is keeping an eye on the weather because more snow is predicted for this coming Monday.