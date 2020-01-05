Snow then very windy

Your Sunday

Snow starts your day. It could be moderate at times. It could be as a wintry mix/drizzle as it exits. By early afternoon the mix should be passed us. Then gusty west winds. Concerns for ice shoves and potential power outages

Snow totals minimal

Highway 29 and south, less than an inch of snow.

Wind Gusts

Sunday afternoon we will experience gusty west winds. The strong gusts will continue into Monday. Monday will still be breezy. No advisories yet, which surprises me.

Gale Warning

The bay and all along the lake shore the seas will be rough.

Ice shove concerns

Unsafe ice too

The east shores of the bay and Lake Winnebago will likely see ice shoves Sunday with those strong west gusts.