Snowmobile trail conditions up in the air following holiday heatwave

Snowmobile trails in Northeast Wisconsin are open for business and riders are out, but this warm up could close down the fun a little early.

Right now, it’s smooth snowmobiling.

But balmy 40-degree days and sunshine stand to spoil the fun.

“If we can maintain a cloudy condition in the Townsend area, it’s going to help us tremendously,” said Mike Ott, avid snowmobiler and vice president of the Red Arrow Snowmobile and ATV Club in Oconto County.

Before the direct sunlight from the holiday heatwave, the trails were in tip-top shape.

“On Friday, we probably had the best early-season, opening-season trail conditions I’ve seen in my lifetime,” he said.

With the warm temperatures, the snow is melting away.

And the snowmobile clubs in the Northwoods are asking that people help take care of the trails, and if they end up getting too muddy–to just stay off of them.

“Our base is starting to get pretty soft and spongy,” said Ott. “We’re going to keep grooming the trails as much as we can. Unfortunately, once it gets too warm and the trails get too soupy, we’re doing more damage with the groomers than we are good.”

Right now, they are fine. But the outlook is day-to-day.

“It’s going to depend on what Mother Nature does to us this week,” he said. “The sun, the warm temperatures definitely are not our friend at this point.”

For updates regarding trail conditions or for information on Northwoods snowmobiling clubs, check here.