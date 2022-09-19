From Storm Team 5…

A few clouds roll in overnight ahead of our next rain and storm chance that is going to favor early tomorrow morning for timing. The low is 58 degrees.

There is a chance for morning thunderstorms as Tuesday begins. The highest rain chance crosses through the southern half of our coverage area where there could be heavy downpours, possibly some gusty winds or small hail. When the sun comes out after, our highs will get to 81 degrees and it will be humid.

Wednesday will be the last day official day of summer, and it will signal a huge change in our weather.

Fall officially starts at 8:03 PM Thursday but it will feel like autumn first thing Thursday. Highs will struggle to get back to 60 degrees.

You better settle into the idea of summer being over because fall is going to coming in fast.