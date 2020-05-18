Soaking rain and high winds bring flooding to NE WI

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

A WIND ADVISORY is in effect for most of NE WI until 4:00 AM Monday. Northeast winds will gust 45-50 mph.

A LAKESHORE FLOOD WARNING until 7:00 PM Monday for Brown, southern Oconto.

A complete listing of all current warnings and advisories can be found at the top of the page in the BLUE BAR.

Tonight, scattered rain showers, heavy at times. NE winds from 20 to 40 miles per hour with gusts to 50 miles per hour. Be alert for flooding. The low is 49 degrees.

Monday stays wet with scattered showers and a blustery wind out of the northeast. The highs stay in the low 50s.

The rain exits Tuesday morning, and the winds will slowly ease back. The high rises a bit to 60 degrees.

Very nice Wisconsin weather comes back Wednesday into the weekend. Highs will be in the 70s with some sunshine, possibly getting close to 80 degrees later in the week.