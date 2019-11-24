Soft opening for Menasha Market gives old city hall new life

Menasha’s former city hall now has the potential to become a new hot spot in the Fox Cities.

The building is now home to the Menasha Market, a grocery store, food court and some pop-up markets.

They held a soft opening today with live music, drinks and art demonstrations.

Organizers say the market is a way for artists to reach a wider audience and draw some income from their efforts.

“We want it to be a nice, eclectic collection of artisan items, again handcrafted stuff,” says Menasha Market curator Jean Detjen. “We want to really focus on local artisans and makers and crafters and that it’s like a really cool art gallery and boutique experience for people.”

The grand opening will be on January 4th.

