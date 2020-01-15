Planning Commission puts the brakes on an upscale RV development

SEVASTOPOL, Wis. (WFRV) A Door County Planning Commission unanimously denied Quarry Bluff’s LLC’s request for a conditional use permit to develop an upscale RV park along Bay Shore Drive.

This meeting was held a meeting Tuesday night and a capacity crowd attended the Sevastopol Town Hall meeting.

The Developers, Quarry Bluff, LLC, discussed plans to turn a strip of land near the Leathem & Smith Quarry into a 117-unit, upscale Class A motor coach RV park.

Developers say this proposed project is modeled after Hearthside Grove in Petoskey, MI and would be a gated community.

RV owners would have the option to build a home.

Mobile homes or prefabricated homes would not be allowed in this gated RV development only wood-framed homes.

Sherry Mutchler has lived in Door county for 15 years.

Her home is near the proposed site.

Sherry is opposed to this RV Park because she say it’s a matter of preserving Bay Shore Drive natural surroundings.

“Its more of a concern for me that I’m losing that special character of Door County. People come here to fish and they come here to boat. So, it’s kinds of a recreational area and to put this very dense campground on top of a natural feature that can’t be replaced is just a tragedy,” she says.

Developers says Wisconsin lacks a suitable motorcoach facility and due to Door County’s popularity with tourists , an RV park would be a source of revenue.

Quarry Bluff, LLC, Developers expect 75 homes to be built initially and “$3.1 million dollars of local income will be provided per year, for seven years, for every eleven homes that are built. There will be over $200,000 dollars of taxes and other revenue generated for local governments.”

The developers also told the Planning Commission that if given the green light, the total expected project time could be between eight to nine years.