South Carolina: One dead after lightning strike injuries 12

ANDREWS, SC (WFRV) — One person has reportedly died after a lightning strike injured 12 people in Georgetown County, South Carolina.

Local 5’s sister station, WBTW, says the lightning strike injured 12, leaving four unresponsive.

Sam Hodge of the Georgetown County Emergency Management confirmed the victims had been struck near the Lawshe Plantation and were taken to the hospital.

Chase Ridgeway, with the Georgetown County Coroner’s Office, confirmed to News13 that one person has died after the lightning strike.

Georgetown County Assistant Fire Chief Tony Hucks says two people have suffered minor injuries.

