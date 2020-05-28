Spa and Hot Tub Expo

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Coronavirus Pandemic has cancelled expos and gatherings for months, but they are slowly coming back.

The Swim Spa, Hot Tub and Sauna Show is taking place the weekend of May 28 – 30 in the parking lot of the Stadiumview Bar and Grille in Ashwaubenon.

Organizers say they’ll have between 30 and 50 tubs on display for customers to check out with plenty of space to practice social distancing under the tent. They say they normally only have a dozen or so people in the tent at one time.

To keep customers safe, there will be plenty of hand sanitizer on hand, they’re asking people to wear masks and also providing masks for those who don’t have one

After being scheduled and cancelled twice now at two different locations, organizers say they’re just glad to be out showing off their product.

“It feels real good to be able to get out there and there’s a lot of pent up demands for hot tubs now because people are at home, ” said Keith Hueffner, event organizer. “Some people cancelled their vacations and they’re investing in their backyard, so I think it’ll be really good.”

The Swim Spa, Hot Tub and Sauna Show runs from noon to 8pm Friday, 5/28 and from 10am – 8pm Saturday and Sunday. The tent is set up in the Stadium View Parking Lot on Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon