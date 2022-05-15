From Storm Team 5…

A very nice wrap up to the weekend! Comfy humidity with highs in the low to mid 70s are expected.

We’ll keep an eye on a weak disturbance later in the day that could bring a stray shower in the evening hours but no major or heavy rainfall is expected. Also, viewing for the total lunar eclipse Sunday night is looking pretty good, too.

The partial eclipse starts at 9:27 PM, total eclipse starts at 10:29 PM, with maximum eclipse at 11:11 PM.

The moon will take an orange-ish, red-ish appearance in the total eclipse as the moon falls in the Earth’s shadow.

Monday will be another nice day overall, although it’s looking breezier and a touch cooler. We can’t rule out a spotty shower but most stay dry.