DE PERE, Wis (WFRV) – As the third period began, the Green Knights were looking at a two-goal deficit. The momentum seemed to all be with St. Olaf. Yet, the St. Norbert men’s hockey team never lost hope. The Green Knights fought back from a 3-1 deficit to force overtime.

56 seconds into overtime, junior forward Michael Spethmann found the back of the net and helped his team move on to the quarterfinals.

“Chase Michaelson made a really good play, I was coming on for a change” junior forward Michael Spethmann said of his game-winning goal. “Peter Bates made a Peter Bates play and it went right to me and I put a five-hole.”

The Lions started the scoring with two quick goals by Tyler Cooper and Parker Casey to make it 2-0 early in the first period. St. Norbert would answer with a goal by Evan Cholak to cut the deficit to 1.

2nd period remained mostly scoreless til the end, with St. Olaf going back up by two on a goal by Jonathan Young.

But in the third period, St. Norbert broke through. Liam Fraser brought the momentum back with his goal early in the third to make it 3-2 and then Brendan Mark knotted it all up at 3 on a power play. That’s all the Green Knights needed to set up Spethmann for his goal 56 seconds into overtime to get the win.

St. Norbert moves on to face Augsburg on Saturday, March 19 in Minnesota.