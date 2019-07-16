St. Norbert College readies dorms for Packers players

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV)

The dorms at Victor McCormick Hall at St. Norbert College were fitted with special beds for Green Bay Packers players Monday. The Packers will be staying there during training camp this season.

The beds are longer and wider than a typical twin bed, and are designed specifically to help athletes sleep better and recover while they sleep.

The Packers staying on St. Norbert’s campus is a decades-long tradition.

“This started 62 years ago with the legendary coach Vince Lombardi, and he decided that St. Norbert College would be the home for Packer training camp,” said Kelly Nass, Director of Training Camp at St. Norbert College. “It is the longest such relationship between a pro football team and a college in the NFL.”

The rookies will move in on Sunday, and the remainder of the team will report on Tuesday.