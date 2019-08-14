Job fair held Tuesday to fill hundreds of Lambeau Field area positions

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV)

If you ever wanted to work at Lambeau Field, now is your chance. Hundreds of jobs need to be filled ahead of the 2019 Packers season. Green Bay Sport Service held a job fair Tuesday at Johnsonville Tailgate Village to meet and interview applicants for those positions.

“We’re hiring for basically every position in the stadium district,” said Brett Pietsch, who was interviewing candidates Tuesday. “So we’re hiring catering positions. We need cooks, dishwashers, bussers, porters, servers, team captains. We’re also hiring restaurant positions… Pretty much, if there’s a job, we’re hiring for it right now.”

The hiring event attracted dozens of potential employees looking for a part-time position either at or near Lambeau Field. Applicants were able to interview onsite, with the possibility of receiving a job offer immediately.

“I love being a part of the Titletown crowd, and the energy that the Packers bring, and just giving back in the community,” said Karina Smet of Green Bay, who was applying to be a bartender. “There’s probably a position out there for anybody that’s looking to come and be involved.”

For anyone who missed this event, there will be another one at Johnsonville Tailgate Village next Tuesday. You can also apply for positions online at here.