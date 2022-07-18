From Storm Team 5

Tonight: We’ll be watching the potential for a few showers and thunderstorms this evening and tonight. Any storms that form could contain some heavy rain. It’ll be a mild and muggy night with lows in the 60s and 70s.

A front arriving from the west on Tuesday will bring another small rain chance to the area for the afternoon and evening. Spotty showers could return Wednesday with highs in the lower 80s.

We’re looking dry as we wrap up the week, but it’ll remain warm with temperatures in the upper 80s. By next weekend, a few showers may pass through to start the weekend as highs remain in the 80s.