Storm-relief center open in Oconto County

A storm-relief center is open for the next couple of days in Mountain to help anyone struggling to get back on their feet.

“This is going to be a long-term recovery,” said Debbie Konitzer, a health officer at the Oconto County Health and Human Services Department.

On either side of Highway 32/64 is frustration–home and property damage aplenty.

And hundreds of people are expected to ask for help at the Mountain Community Center.

“It’s a large area that it covers,” she said. “It was all the way up into Townsend, over to Breed, over to Doty. So, it covered a large area of our community.”

Konitzer said this is the first time Oconto County has done something like this, so it asked the Red Cross for a bit of help, itself.

“Their recommendation was to bring the agencies together so that there could be a one-stop shop that can answer a lot of the questions that residents have,” she said.

If you need financial assistance, advice on tree removal or need some emotional support–you can find it here.

“We have someone that can talk about how to be an informed consumer, so that when they’re talking with their insurance companies or with contractors, they know the right questions to ask,” said Konitzer.

And just having a place to talk about what is troubling you can go a long way.

“Having someone that will listen to you so you can share your story,” said Konitzer. “That, in itself, means a lot to people.”

The resource center is open in Mountain from 12-6pm.

Anyone living in that area can call 2-1-1 for more information on what is being offered at the help center.