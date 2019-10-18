Streckenbach budget proposal puts limelight on road repairs

In his county budget proposal – Streckenbach wants to put $11-million dollars toward improve roads and bridges.

“With the amount of rain we had, we had a choice to make: we either stop working, or we scrape the mud off and we keep working,” said Paul Fontecchio, Brown County’s highway commissioner.

Water is the bane of infrastructure and there’s only so much it can handle before your commute gets a reroute.

“What you see here is this seam right down the center of this bridge,” he said. “You can see where that water has worked through–that freezing and thawing after 62 years of winters–that rebar has popped out and the concrete is now falling down.”

The bridges along County Highway R in Denmark are first on the to-do list, taking about four months for the work to finish.

“These two bridges and a piece of road up there on County Highway R, that’ll be coming next summer,” said Fontecchio.

Also coming in the summer–you will see closures on Lime Kiln Road between Allouez Avenue and Debra Lane.

“It needs to be done, so that’s a big project next year,” he said. “We’ll be doing that under traffic. So, we’ll put all the traffic on one side and it will be one lane in each direction.”

The budget proposal would see about $60 million spent over six years for road repairs in Brown County.

“This is a really significant level of investment that Brown County’s putting into the infrastructure and it’s good to see our infrastructure get progressively better year by year.”

The Brown County Board of Supervisors is holding its annual budget hearing on November 6th.