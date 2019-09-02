Strong storms possible early Tuesday

Quiet weather is expected as we wrap up Labor Day. Clouds will be on the increase tonight as a complex of showers and storms moves through Minnesota and into Wisconsin late tonight and early Tuesday morning. Lows tonight will be in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Showers and storms are expected to hold together as they move into Northeast Wisconsin mainly after 4:00 AM. The storms will push southeast throughout the morning and could impact the Tuesday morning commute and kids attending the first day of school. The Storm Prediction Center has a Slight Risk for severe weather across the far western portions of the viewing area. The greatest threat for severe storms currently exists across western Wisconsin and central Minnesota.

Futurecast radar for 4:00 AM Tuesday

Futurecast radar for 6:00 AM Tuesday

Above are images for early Tuesday showing the possibility for strong to severe storms moving across northeast Wisconsin. Heavy rain and strong winds will be the primary threats.

Futurecast rainfall projections

Heavy rain will be possible with the showers and storms that move through early Tuesday. A widespread 0.5-1.5″ of rain is currently forecast.

Very strong winds are also anticipated on Tuesday. Winds will begin out of the south during the morning and then switch out of the northwest as a cold front moves through the area during the afternoon. Winds will be sustained at 15-25 mph with gusts over 30 mph likely. A Gale Warning is in effect from 5:00 AM to 10:00 PM Tuesday for Lake Michigan and the Bay of Green Bay.