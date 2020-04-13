Strong winds bring flooding concerns

A WINTER STORM WARNING has been issued for north-central and northern Wisconsin, including counties in the WFRV coverage area. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued further south for counties north and west of Green Bay and Appleton. This does not include the Fox Cities and the lakeshore.

A WIND ADVISORY has been issued from Door County to Manitowoc for winds up to 45 miles per hour into Monday. A LAKESHORE FLOOD ADVISORY surrounds the lake and bay as water is pushed to shore with the wind.Sunday will bring breezy weather with rain developing through the day for most of the area, while snow showers develop off to the north. The temperatures will fall to the 30s throughout the day.

Sunday night throws down a change from rain & snow, to all snow by Monday morning. Winds become blustery changing from NE to NW at 15 to 30 miles per hour. The low is 33 degrees.

Windy on Monday with gusts from as high as 35 to 45 miles per hour. The snowy mix will likely taper off sometime in the morning. The high is 38 degrees.

Still breezy into Tuesday, but and possibly some flurries hanging on. The high is 37 degrees.