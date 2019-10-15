Strong winds rush in tonight, Door county to be hardest hit

Another storm system is pushing through northeast Wisconsin in what seems to be a never ending supply of rounds of rain. We even had some thunderstorms dump small hail in and around Appleton, and also near Shawano.

Now as the storm exits, an increasing NW wind will develop and begins to whip up gusts over 40 mph.

A WIND ADVISORY has been issued for Door county for Wednesday as the northwest winds will hit the relatively smooth bay of Green Bay and pick up speed.

Wind advisory for Door county on Wednesday, October 16, 2019.

Wind gusts will hit over 40 mph creating tough travel conditions for high profile vehicles.

Forecast wind gusts at midnight Tuesday night.



Forecast wind gusts at 9 AM Wednesday.

Forecast wind gusts at 4 PM Wednesday.

The strong winds will end Wednesday night. Thursday will be certainly a calmer day.