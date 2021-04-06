WEST OF WINNEBAGO REGIONAL NEWS: Green Lake County, Marquette County, Waupaca County, Waushara County

Study: High-capacity wells draining lakes in Waushara County

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A new Department of Natural Resources study has concluded that high-capacity wells are draining three central Wisconsin lakes.

Former Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker signed a bill in 2017 mandating the DNR study well impacts on Long, Plainfield and Pleasant lakes in Waushara County. The department released findings Tuesday that show groundwater withdrawals for irrigated agriculture are reducing water levels in Long, Plainfield and Pleasant lakes.

More than 200 high-capacity wells around Long Lake have collectively resulted in significant impacts to the lake’s ecosystem and recreational uses. The report recommends creating a water use district to implement steps to reduce the wells’ impacts.

