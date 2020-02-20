Suamico Boat Launch to be renamed after fallen DNR warden

A resolution presented to the Brown County Board of Supervisors would change the name of the Suamico Boat Launch.

Neil LaFave was murdered in the Sensiba wildlife area in 19-71.

LaFave was a game technician with warden credentials when he was shot and killed by a violator.

Records show he was in the wildlife area to post signs on the afternoon of September 24th and never returned.

LaFave had a wife and two small children at the time of his death.

Wednesday night there were two moments of silence for LaFave.

The Brown County Board’s vote was unanimous and the Suamico Boat Launch will be renamed the Neil L. LaFave Suamico Boat Launch.

The entrance sign that stands there now will be replaced with a new sign displaying the name.

For LaFave’s family, the name change is an honor and Brown County Board Supervisors say it’s long overdue.

“It’s nice for the future generations to show that he was the DNR out in the Suamico area and he was killed on duty,” says LaFave’s daughter Nicki Degreef. “It’s nice at least that his name will be there for a long period of time even after my kids have kids and their kids have kids.”

“Our game wardens and our DNR officials have a tough job, they come in contact with a lot of people everyday and they do a very important service for our community and our state,” says Brown County Board supervisor Thomas Lund.

Three organizations will pay for the cost of changing the sign: the Wisconsin Wardens Association, the Brown County Sheriff’s Benevolent Association and the Green Bay Fraternal Order of Police.