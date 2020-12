SUAMICO, Wis. (WFRV) – When arriving on scene Suamico Fire Department battled a fire in a detached garage with smoke and flames showing.

According to a release, on Dec. 17 around 7:00 p.m. Suamico Fire responded to a structure fire at the 2200 block of School Lane. The fire was under control in approximately 30 minutes.

Damage is estimated to be approximately $40,000.

There were no injuries reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.