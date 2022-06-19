From Storm Team 5…

Sunday will be a pretty nice day with a mix of sun and clouds, highs reaching closer to 80 degrees, with cooler 60s and 70s near the lakeshore.



Rain chances look minimal and favor areas north of Green Bay, or to the far west.

Humidity spikes back up Monday afternoon and continues into Monday and Tuesday with temperatures reaching the mid 90s.

This will be dangerously hot weather with highs in the mid to upper 90s feeling more like triple digit heat due to how much humidity will accompany.

If you work outside, be sure to take care of your self. Rest, water, and more water.

The humidity continues trekking East, and by Wednesday morning humidity should begin to die down, and temperatures for the rest of the work week and early next weekend should moderate into the 80s.

No major rain chances in the forecast this week.