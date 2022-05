Overcast skies and westerly winds around 10-15 mph will be prevalent to kick off the work week Monday with highs in the mid 50s. Rain chances then return late Monday night and continue throughout the day Tuesday. Aside from the possible rain, temperatures will be a bit cooler Tuesday with highs only near 50 degrees. Warmer weather does look to be on the way as we head toward the end of the week and into the weekend though – highs are expected to be in the 60s Saturday & Sunday!