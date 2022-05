Frost advisories are in effect for the following counties until 8am Monday morning as temperatures are expected to fall into the low to mid 30s: Marinette, Oconto, Shawano, Waupaca, Waushara, Green Lake and Langlade.

To kick off Monday, we’ll see sunny skies in the morning and increasing clouds in the afternoon with high temperatures in the low 60s. Tuesday looks to remain dry and a little warmer with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Rain chances return to the area Wednesday.