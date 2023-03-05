WFRV Local 5 - Green Bay, Appleton
Please enter a search term.
by: Ben Newhouse
Posted: Mar 5, 2023 / 11:44 AM CST
Updated: Mar 5, 2023 / 11:44 AM CST
(WFRV) – WFRV Local 5 will air Mass each Sunday at 10:30 a.m.
Glossier lovers can take full advantage of the newest catalog now available at Sephora stores nationwide, on the Sephora app and online.
To help you complete your St. Paddy’s Day look, we found awesome green nail polishes from several top brands.
If your child will play baseball or softball this spring, you’ll need to stock up on appropriate clothing and equipment.