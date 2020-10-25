Sunday Mass with Bishop Ricken 10/25/2020

APPLETON, Wis.(WFRV)- With 40-years of experience, the Comic Book Roadshow came into town, to the delight of comic book fans. This is an event that welcome collectors with free appraisals, and honest answers to questions like, "what is this worth?" and "is this original?" Leroy Harper has the answers, "What we are is an outlet for people who have collections, that either want to know what the value is, or if they are interested in selling, we can buy it from them."

The Comic Book Road Show was also in Green Bay on Friday and Saturday. Harper says that they had a decent turn out. "We got a majority of people in who needed to get their books appraised," said Harper. Back in Appleton, Local 5 was there as the doors opened with a few people ready to see what their collection was worth. "At other shows, we have paid thousands of dollars to people willing to sell their comic books and toys," said Harper.