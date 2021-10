FOX CROSSING, Wis. (WFRV) - The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) Northeast Region is giving residents notice that the eastbound US 10 to Southbound I-41 ramp will be closed starting Oct. 31.

According to the WisDOT, the eastbound US 10 to southbound I-41 ramp and American Drive between Wheeler Road and Jameson Street will be closing at 9 p.m. on Sunday, October 31, and won't reopen until 5 p.m. on Sunday, November 14.