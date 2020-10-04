(WFRV) – WFRV Local 5 and the Dioceses of Green Bay are joining together once again to offer virtual mass.
Starting Sunday, September 6, WFRV Local 5 will air mass, celebrated by Bishop David Ricken.
On September 6, mass will begin at 10:30 a.m. and last until 11:30 a.m.
During the following Sundays, mass will broadcast for a half hour starting at 10 a.m.
Latest Stories
- Doctors: Trump continues to improve during virus treatment
- Sunday Mass with Bishop Ricken 10/4/2020
- What will happen to the debates? Trump’s diagnosis throws schedule into limbo
- U.S. Senate floor activity rescheduled, but Supreme Court nominee hearing to continue
- Winnebago Co. Sheriff’s Office search for 29-year-old man believed to have last been near UW-Oshkosh campus