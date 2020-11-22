Sunday Mass with Bishop Ricken 11/22/2020

(WFRV) – WFRV Local 5 and the Dioceses of Green Bay are joining together once again to offer virtual mass.
Starting Sunday, September 6, WFRV Local 5 will air mass, celebrated by Bishop David Ricken.
On September 6, mass will begin at 10:30 a.m. and last until 11:30 a.m.
During the following Sundays, mass will broadcast for a half hour starting at 10 a.m.
